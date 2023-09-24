NTV viewerthon lights up Eldoret as Kipchoge conquers Berlin

Eldoret town, commonly known as the city of champions, came to a standstill on Sunday as athletics fans thronged Berlin Marathon’s Eldoret street party organised by NTV who broadcasted the race live.

A big screen located at the Uganda road-Iten road junction attracted all manner of fans some hours before the race started and they followed keenly to the end to see how the race would unfold.

Joining the fans for the watch party was the German ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth and his host Uasin Gishu County governor Jonathan Bii.

From left: German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth, Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii, Uasin Gishu County Chief of Staff Nicholas Chepkwony and other guests jog in Eldoret town street, Uasin Gishu County to converge for Berlin Marathon Viewing Street Party organised by Nation Media Group's NTV on a giant screen belonging to Uasin Gishu County government on September 24, 2023.

Eliud Kipchoge bagged his fifth Berlin Marathon title after winning the race in 2:02:42 ahead of Vincent Kipkemoi who clocked 2:02:13 while Ethiopia’s Tadese Tekele settled for third place in 2:03:24.

There was a lot of excitement when pacesetters dropped at the 30km mark, leaving Kipchoge to take control of the race. The crowd broke to song and dance as they waited for him to cross the line.

Bii said Kipchoge proved that he is still one of the greatest athletes of all time and urged upcoming athletes to follow in his footsteps.

“We have witnessed our son running well in Berlin Marathon, winning for the fifth time and we are going to name one street after him as one way of celebrating his great work in his career. I also want to congratulate Sheila Chepkirui who came in second position,” said Bii.

Groth, on his part said that Kenya has been doing well in athletics from the 60s to date and Kipchoge's win confirmed the powerhouse status.

“The excitement could be seen from the crowd and that showed how people love athletics. I was so happy to join the fans in Eldoret which is an athletics hub and Kenya has rich history in the sport,” said Groth.

Two-time 1500m Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon congratulated her training mate Kipchoge adding that he will run under 2:01 in future.

“Kipchoge has done really well and I personally want to congratulate him for the good work he did in Berlin. Winning for the fifth time is such a great achievement and he has been an inspiration for us,” said Kipyegon.

Dancan Muhindi, the Communications Manager from Isuzu, said that they were delighted to join athletic fans in Eldoret to witness another exciting Berlin Marathon.

“We have come not only to cheer our Kenyan heroes to victory, but it’s a great opportunity to display the Eliud Kipchoge special limited edition D-Max pickup that we unveiled this year in his honor.

“As Isuzu EA we were confident that our brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge will deliver a special victory for the country,” said Muhindi.

