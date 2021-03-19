NOC-K boosts athletes' preps with Sh2.4m token

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President, Paul Tergat second (right), accompanied by Milcah Chemos, Athletics Kenya’s Athletes Representative, presents a dummy cheque of Ksh2.4 million from National Olympics Committee of Kenya, to World Half Marathon Record Holder Kibiwott Kandie second (left) and Lawi Kosgey, who runs 5,000 metres, towards assisting middle and long distance probable athletes prepare for Olympics, at a function held at Kenmosa Resort in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 19, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On February 26, NOC-K gave eight marathoners who are part of Team Kenya for 2020 Olympics Sh1 million to facilitate their preparations for the Games
  • NOC-K President Paul Tergat who handed over the money to the athletes in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, said it will support the Team Kenya probables who have been left without income due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted sporting activities globally
  • He urged athletes to continue training hard and practice clean sport as they head to the games which are less than four months away

More than 35 athletes in middle and long distance races will benefit from Sh2.4 million donated by National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) day for training ahead of 2020 Olympic Games.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.