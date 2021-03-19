NOC-K boosts athletes' preps with Sh2.4m token

More than 35 athletes in middle and long distance races will benefit from Sh2.4 million donated by National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) day for training ahead of 2020 Olympic Games.

At the same time, Kenya will now be represented by four boxers at this year’s Games. Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) were Saturday handed Tokyo tickets by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force courtesy of the continental quota system.

This is after the IOC’s Boxing Task Force cancelled the final World Qualifier that was scheduled to be held in Paris in June.

The duo join Nick “Commander” Okoth (welterweight) and Christine Ongare (flyweight) who earned their Tokyo berths via the Africa qualifiers.

On February 26, NOC-K gave eight marathoners who are part of Team Kenya for 2020 Olympics Sh1 million to facilitate their preparations for the Games.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat who handed over the money to the athletes in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, said it will support the Team Kenya probables who have been left without income due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted sporting activities globally.

“We want to send a strong team to the Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan and since we have just a few months left, we saw it wise to support some of the probable athletes in a small way as we wait for more funding from the Ministry of Sports,” Tergat said on Saturday.

He said support will also be extended to other Kenyan sportsmen and women who have qualified for the Olympics as the country eyes more medals in the July 23 to August 8 Games.

“This time round, we want to get things right and since it’s my first event since I got into the office, I will be happy to see the team that will be selected to represent Kenya bag more medals than before,” added Tergat.

He urged athletes to continue training hard and practice clean sport as they head to the games which are less than four months away.

He also asked those who are in anti-doping test pool to ensure they keep authorities informed of their whereabouts at all times as required.

Kenyan teams competing in taekwondo, volleyball, and rugby will be in Kurume City in Japan for between five days and two weeks.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President, Paul Tergat addresses athletes and athletics officials before presenting a cheque of Ksh2.4 million fromNOC-K towards assisting middle and long distance probable athletes to prepare for Olympics, at a function held at Kenmosa Resort in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 19, 2021.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Team Kenya’s General Team Manager Barnaba Korir said he was happy with the progress so far.

“I believe we shall win more medals this year because the sports men and women from various events look promising.

“I’m happy with the support from NOC-K so far. It will boost the morale of our athletes,” said Korir.