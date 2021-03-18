Conseslus Kipruto beats Lamecha Girma
Ethiopians to hold Olympic track, marathon trials in Europe

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EAF President Derartu Tulu Thursday announced that besides the track and field trials being held in the eastern Netherlands city, Ethiopia will also hold trials to pick its Olympic marathon teams in Zurich, Switzerland, on May 2
  • Before the Hengelo trials, these elite athletes will feature in the six-day, 50th Ethiopian national athletics championships to be held in Addis Ababa from April 6 to 11
  • There has been a tug-of-war between Ethiopia’s athletics federation and the country’s Olympic committee over preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games


The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) will host its Tokyo Olympics track and field trials in the Dutch city of Hengelo in June.

