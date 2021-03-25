No registration extension for Eldoret City Marathon

A boda boda rider goes through the kilometre mark at finish line of the Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on March 24, 2021. The race will be held on April 11.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • April 11 Eldoret City Marathon expected to attract huge number of elite athletes.
  • Race Director and marathon legend Tanui warns there will be no extension on April 6 registration deadline.

Organisers of the Eldoret City Marathon maintain there will be no extension of the April 6 race registration deadline.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.