Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare gets 10-year ban for doping

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare reacts after winning her race in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021 . Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said on July 31, 2021.

  • The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women's 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

