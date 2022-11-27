Ng'etich, Reline win Nakuru City Half Marathon

Athletes from Asics Chojo Club based in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet county Sunday dominated the second edition of the Stanbic Nakuru City Half Marathon when they completed a 1-2-3 finish in the men's race.

Leading the pack was Vincent Ng'etich Kipkemoi, a recent winner of the Tokyo Legacy 21km race, who clocked 59:00.1 to earn the top prize money of Sh500,000.

"This a glorious moment for me because it is not every day you complete your sporting calendar with a massive victory. I thank God for this victory because the challenge from my compatriots was very stiff," said Ng'etich who finished fourth in the Copenhagen City marathon and won the Nairobi City Classic half marathon this year.

Ng'etich whose personal best is 59.0 dedicated the victory to his coach Peter Bii and his teammates for giving him a run for his money.

His compatriot Geoffrey Kipchumba finished runners-up after clocking 59:44.0 and pocketed Sh250,000.

"This is my second attempt at Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon and I was hoping to win after finishing second last year. I will go to the drawing board and come back next year with a bang," said Kipchumba.

Patrick Mosin finished third in a time of 59:48.4secs and went home Sh150,000 richer.

"This is my first half-marathon and I feel good to have finished third. Next year I hope to challenge for the top prize money," said Mosin.

Catherine Reline crosses the finish line to win the women's 21km race during Stanbic Nakuru City Half Marathon at Rift Valley Sports Club grounds in Nakuru on November 27, 2022. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Catherine Reline, 23, from the Kapsait club in Elgeyo-Marakwet County retained the 21km women's title for the second consecutive year in a time of 1:06.48.1.

"This year's weather was perfect. I didn't expect to retain the title but when I woke up in the morning I was happy my body was in good shape for the race," said Reline.

"I thank Stanbic bank for sponsoring the event at least I can smile big this festive season," said Reline who trains under coach Eric Kimaiyo.

Jackline Chelal of Iten finished second in 1:07.46.0 while Janet Chepkoech from the Run Together club in Nakuru County finished third in a time of 1:08.26.

All the 15 finishers in the 21km and 10km races were awarded cash prizes ranging from and Sh5,000 to Sh500,000

The Sh10million Stanbic Bank-sponsored event was a joint partnership between Nakuru County and Nation Media Group which televised it live on NTV.

Selected results

21km men

1.Vincent Ng'etich (Asics) 59:00.1

2.Geoffrey Kipchumba (Asics) 59:44.0

3.Patrick Mosin (Asics) 59:48.4

4.Samuel Naibei (Asics) (Newton) 1:00.00.8

5.Charles Lang'at (Volare) 1:00.18.4

6.Emmanuel Kemboi (Kapng'etuny) 1:00.36.7

7.Jackson Kipleting (Individual) 1:00.43.7

8.Collins Kipkorir (Individual) 1:01.12.1

9.David Kiboi (Asics) 1:01.14.4

10.Brian Kwemoi (Global) 1:01.16.7

21km women

1.Catherine Reline (Kasait) 1:06.48.1

2.Jackline Chelal (Iten) 1:07.46.0

3.Janet Chepkoech (Run Together0 1:08.26.0

4.Sheila Chepkoech (Iten)1:08.26.1

5.Nelly Jeptoo (Iten) 1:08.48.0

6.Cynthia Chemweno (Iten) 1:10.02.0

7.Veronics Loleo (Iten) 1:10.43.0

8.Carolyne Chepkemoi (KDF) 1:10.44.3

9.Ludwina Chepng'etich (individual) 1:10.53.0

10.Carolyne Jebet (Njiani) 1:11.33.0

10km men

1.Dennis Kipng'etich (Newton) 27:59.3

2.Weldon Lang'at (IKA) 28:00.4

3.Bernard Biwot (Individual) 28:03.2

4.Peter Mwaniki (individual) 28:07.2

5.Daniel Kosen (Taita)28:20.0

6.Musa Mitei (Torongo)28:38.1

7.Laban Kiplimo (Iten) 28:48.4

8.Timothy Kibet (Iten) 28:52.2

9.Zacharia Rop (Adidas) 28:53.8

10.Amos Lang'at 29:02.6

10km women

1.Vaola Chepngeno (Keringet) 31:41.6

2.Miriam Chebet (Iten) 31:44.3

3.Dorcas Kimeli (Iten) 32:29.1

4.Vaola Chepngeno (Keringet) 32:35.1

5.Nancy Chepleting (Iten) 33:03.0

6.Zena Jeptoo (Individual) 33:12.4

7.Nancy Sang (Iten) 33:21.0

8.Christine Njoki (Individual) 33:23.0

9.Winrose Chepkorir (Keringet) 33:23.1