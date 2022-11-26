Coe lauds Kenya's efforts in fight against doping

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has welcomed Kenya’s move to pledge more resources in the fight against doping.

In a communication to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba Saturday, Coe praised the Kenyan government's action plan in the fight against doping.

Coe’s statement boosts Kenya's hope of avoiding a possible ban ahead of the World Athletics, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) meeting on Tuesday this week in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Even though the meeting is to review the world’s doping status, Kenya is set to dominate the discussion owing to its increasing cases of doping.

Over 30 Kenyan athletes have been reprimanded by Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-doping Agency of Kenya for various anti-doping rules violations for the last one year.

"I welcome the additional resources provided by the Government of Kenya in the fight against doping,” said Coe, adding that the only way the county can reduce the magnitude of this problem is the collective commitment of all sports stakeholders in Kenya.

In response, Namwamba has lauded Coe for acknowledging Kenya’s efforts in the war against doping.

Namwamba on Wednesday disclosed that the government has pledged an increased funding of Sh619 million for a period of five years in the fight against doping.

“This is among a raft of firm measures by the government to deal decisively with this growing threat to sports. Kenya will stop at nothing to protect its most valuable asset - the athlete,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba noted that Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) will utilise the additional funding from government to develop their testing, mobilization, reconnaissance, surveillance and enforcement capabilities.

“They will also facilitate the registration of coaches and training camps,” said Namwamba, who affirmed that the government of Kenya respects and upholds the right of all athletes to participate in sports without using stimulants.

Additionally, Namwamba said government supports the promotion of health, justice and equality for all people participating in sports and recreation.

“We are therefore alarmed and saddened by the increase in Kenyan athletes using doping agents,” said Namwamba, noting that the status has tragically resulted in the most unfortunate downgrading of Kenya’s premium status.

World Athletics placed Kenya in Category “A” of the countries where doping is prevalent in 2018 despite the existing legal framework enacted to tame the doping vice.

Namwamba said the government will increase awareness and enforcement to deal firmly with this threat but called on all sports organisations in the country to comply with anti-doping laws and regulations.

Namwamba reiterated his previous position where he vowed to make doping very expensive and elevate doping substances to the same level as hard drugs in classification and punishment.