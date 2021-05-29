Ngeny explodes to world lead in 800m at Olympics pre-trials

Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat crosses the finishing line to win the men's 800 metres race at the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 24-year-old Ngeny, who is based at Global Sports Communication, took the lead in the last lap to clock one minute and 43.84 seconds to triumph not only in personal best time but also Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying standard
  • Mary Moraa from Police intensified her journey to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games when she downed personal best 2:01.12 to win women's 800m race

A new star was born when Elias Ngeny from Kaptagat blasted a world lead in 800m, winning his race as the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials ended Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

