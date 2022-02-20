Ng’etich, Chesang shine in inaugural Kimana Road Race

Vincent Ng’etich of Nakuru Sunday clocked 43 minutes 35.18 seconds to emerge the winner of the inaugural Kimana men’s 15 kilometers Road Race.

Esther Chesang of Elgweyo Marakwet won the women's crown after returning 49:39.10 the first edition of the event in Kajiado county.

The 23-year-old Ng'etich, who won the 21km Standard Chartered race, said he wants to run overseas.

"The weather today was very hot, but if it were moderately warm, I'm sure I could have finished in a faster time," said the athlete, who last month competed in the Paula half marathon in Spain and finished third.

Twenty six-year-old Esther Chesang said she was happy to win, but complained about the weather, claiming she had never run in such hot conditions.

"With this victory, I am preparing for other races at home and abroad," said Chesang, who finished sixth in last year's Barcelona Marathon in Spain.

Titus Kipruto of Rift Valley finished second on the men's race in 43:51.77, while Meshack Kiptoo also of Rift Valley finished third with a time of 43:58.63.

On the women's side, Agnes Mwikali of Machakos finished second in 49:49.77, while Sharon Kemboi of Elgeyo Marakwet Club was third after timing 50: 01.78.

Coast region's Panuel Mkungo, who finished 13th, was using the race as part of his preparations for the Stavelano Half Marathon in Italy on March 20.

“My taking part in this event was mainly to prepare myself for the upcoming race in Italy. I’m in the process of finalising my trip to Italy for Stavelano half-marathon next month,” he said.

Race director Robert Saruni said they hope to launch a Masters Race race in October and that they intend to make the Road Race an annual event.