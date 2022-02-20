Ng’etich, Chesang shine in inaugural Kimana Road Race

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

  • Race director Robert Saruni said they hope to launch a Masters Race race in October and that they intend to make the Road Race an annual event.
  • Among those who attended the event are Athletics Kenya Senior Vice-Chairman Paul Mutwii, AK Kajiado Banch Secretary Sylvester Makeel and the legendary Rose Tata Muya.

Vincent Ng’etich of Nakuru Sunday clocked 43 minutes 35.18 seconds to emerge the winner of the inaugural Kimana men’s 15 kilometers Road Race.

