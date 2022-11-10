New York Marathon champ Lokedi dedicates victory to her mother

New York Marathon champion Sharon Chesang Lokedi has dedicated her victory last Sunday to her mother, Rose Cheptanui Lokedi, whom she said is her pillar.

She went into the race unknown to many and ended up causing a major upset when she emerged victorious on her debut.

“When I was named as one of the competitors, I knew I was going to meet top athletes. I went into training which actually went on well in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County ," said Lokedi, who is pursuing a degree in the University of Kansas in the US.

“The last kilometre was tough and my legs were tired and the hilly part made it even trickier but seeing that my life was about to change, I had to put my best foot forward and I’m really delighted."

"I will be taking some rest before starting my training for the next race,” added the athlete who was born in Olaare village in Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County.

Lokedi became the eighth athlete, man or woman, to win a major marathon on their debut debut.

Lokedi, 28, won in 2:23:23 ahead of Kenyan-born Israeli Lorna Salpeter (2:23:30) while Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslasen (2:23:39) was third.

Veteran runner Edna Kiplagat emerged fourth in 2:24:16 with Viola Lagat (2:25:34) and Hellen Obiri (2:25:49) coming in fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Lokedi, who shifted her training from the USA to Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet for the race, ran a brilliant race before surging forward in the 39km mark when she dropped Salpeter.

After she sat her KCSE exams at Kapkenda Girls High School, she went to the US in 2015.