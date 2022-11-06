Double joy as Chebet, Lokedi win New York Marathon

Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi are this year's New York Marathon champions.

Chebet clocked two hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds to win the men's race while Lokedi timed two hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds to crown her marathon debut in style.

She becomes the eighth athlete in history to win a marathon on debut.

Kenyan-born Israeli Lorna Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 while Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslasen sealed the podium positions in 2:23:39.

Edna Kiplagat emerged fourth timing 2:24:16 with Viola Lagat (2:25:34) and Hellen Obiri (2:25:49) coming in fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Lokedi, who shifted her training from USA to Kaptagat in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, ran a brilliant race before surging forward at the 39km mark dropping Salpeter who was the race favourite and had the fastest time.

“I’m really excited I have just won and I even lack words….the course was amazing and I’m really excited to have crossed the line first,” she said.

She has had a good season after she came in second at the New York Mini 10km road race and third at the B.A.A 5km road race.

The women's race was closely contested as eight athletes exchanged leads in the first 21km before crossing the half-way mark in 1:12:17.

Kenyans Obiri, Lagat and Ethiopia’s Gebresalse engaged a higher gear to significantly reduce the leading pack.

From left: Sharon Lokedi of Kenya, Lonah Chemtal Salpeter of Israel, Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia, and Hellen Obiri of Kenya compete in the Women's Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

They controlled the pace before the chasing group of debutant Lokedi and Salpeter closed the gap.

It was a tight race between Lokedi and Salpeter before the Kaptagat-based athlete surged forward to clinch victory.

The men’s race was dramatic after Brazilian Nathaniel Do Nascimento, who was the third fastest in the field decided to break from the leading pack.

Chebet however caught up with him in the latter stages as the Brazilian dropped out.

It was sweet victory for Chebet in his first appearance in New York to add to his Boston Marathon triumph in April.Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata clocked 2:08:54 while Abdi Nageeye of Netherlands settled for third place in 2:10:31.

“I knew the course would be tough and I prepared well and having competed in Boston Marathon, I found it easy except the last 5 to 6km which was really hard,” said Chebet.

Both winners got $100,000 in prize money, runners-up $60,000 while third place finishers received $40,000.

Elsewhere in Turkey, Kenya’s Robert Kipkemboi won the Istanbul Marathon in 2:10:16 ahead of Kenyan-born Bahraini Marius Kimutai who timed 2:10:25 while Sila Kiptoo was third in 2:11:40.

It was a clean sweep for Ethiopia in the women category with the best placed Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa finishing fourth after clocking 2:31:50.

Sechale Dalasa won in 2:25:53 with Melech Tsegaye (2:28:59) and Ethlemahu Sintayehu (2:31:35) coming in second and third positions respectively.

Selected results (New York Marathon)

Men

1. Evans Chebet (KEN) 2:08:41

2. Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:08:54

3. Abdi Nageeye (NED) 2:10:31

4. Mohamed El Aaraby (MOR) 2:11:00

5. Suguru Osako (JPN) 2:11:31

6. Tetsuya Yoroizaka (JPN) 2:12:12

7. Albert Korir (KEN) 2:13:27

8. Daniele Meucci (ITA) 2:13:29

Women

1. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) 2:23:23

2. Lonah Salpeter (ISR) 2:23:30

3. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) 2:23:39

4. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) 2:24:16

5. Viola Cheptoo (KEN) 2:25:34

6. Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2:25:49

7. Aliphine Tuliamuk (USA) 2:26:18