Ndiwa, Yosei dominate Iten 15km road race

The Los Angeles Marathon champion Stacy Ndiwa and former Africa Cross Country bronze medalist Charles Yosei were Sunday crowned winners of the second edition of Betika Iten 15km road race in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Ndiwa, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist, bagged victory after timing 51:13.9 ahead of Catherine Reline who clocked 51:21.2, while Naomi Jebet settled for third place in 51:25.8.

It was a tough race for Ndiwa who hanged on the leading pack before breaking in the last kilometre to clinch victory.

Ndiwa said that the race was though because the course is hilly. She said that her participation in the race was part of her preparations ahead of the World Championships slated for August in Budapest, Hungary.

“The race was just part of training though it was tough because it’s hilly but for me that’s good. The season has started and just like any other athlete, my target is to earn a slot in team Kenya for the World Championships in August. I know it will be competitive but I have started early preparations,” said Ndiwa.

Reline, who is fresh from pacing at last month's London Marathon, said she had little time to prepare for the race.

In the men’s race, Yosei who trains in Iten clocked 45:05.6 ahead of Weldon Kipkirui Lagat who timed 45:19.7 with Maxwell Rotich completing the podium position in 45:24.9.

“My target is to compete for Kenya once again in the World Championships and I will be sharpening my skills ahead of the national trials” said Yosei.

Selected results

Men

1. Charles Mneira Yosei- 45:05.6

2. Weldon Kipkirui lagat- 45:19.7

3. Maxwell Rotich- 45:24.9

4. Collins Kipkorir- 45:30.9

5. Kelvin Kibiwott- 45:45.1

6. Martin Mumo- 45:58.9

Women