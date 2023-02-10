Mount Panorama Motor Speedway venue for action

Having been delayed due to Covid-19 from 2021 to 2022, finally, the World Cross Country Championships goes to Bathurst, Australia, next Saturday.

This year’s championships are new to everyone following these delays, and an interesting fact awaits the results.

It’s the first time since 2007 that the event will be held in the southern hemisphere after Mombasa (2007) and only the second time the Oceania region plays host (following the 1988 edition in Auckland, New Zealand).

Australia has some of the tightest travel restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting the number of arrivals and imposing a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on those entering the country until recently.

Kenyans will be following the championship closely. But for motorsport enthusiasts, this will be a rare opportunity to see athletes running inside a racing circuit, the Mount Panorama Motor Speedway.

Mount Panorama will be transformed into a cross-country playground for three big days of action at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships from Friday to Sunday next week.

Over 500 athletes from 68 countries across the globe will descend on the spiritual home of Australian motorsport to take on the terrain, and whatever else Mother Nature can muster. It’s the first time that Australia is hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

The venue’s infield and pit parking will serve as the home for next weekend’s championships.

The Mount Panorama Circuit is situated on Mount Panorama and is best known as the home of the Bathurst 1,000 motor race held each October, and the Bathurst 12-hour event held each February.

The track is a 6.213-kilometre long street circuit which is used as a public road when there's no racing events are being run, and features many residences which can only be accessed from the circuit.

It will offer the best-elevated view of the championships.

As a public road, on non-race days and when it is not closed off during the day as part of a racing event, Mount Panorama is open to the public.

Cars can drive in both directions around the circuit for no charge.