Moraa, Chebet reign as Police Championships conclude

Thrills and spills marked the end of National Police Service Athletics Championships on Thursday in Nairobi as World and Commonwealth Games medallists Beatrice Chebet, Mary Moraa and Daniel Simiu bossed around their rivals.

Chebet, who is the Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion and world 5,000m bronze medallist, turned on the screws to reign supreme in unfamiliar grounds, winning the women’s 1,500m title.

Moraa, the Commonwealth Games 800m champion and world 800m bronze medallist, showed her opponents a clean pair of heels, winning the 400m final as Simiu, the Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist, retained his 5,000m crown.

World indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang snatched a double with victories in 1,500m and 800m as Gladys Kwamboka also sealed a brace claiming her maiden 10,000m crown, a day after she won the 5,000m title.

From left: Monicah Zephania, Maximila Imali and Eunice Kadogo compete in the women's 100 metres race during the National Police Service Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 08, 2023.

The women’s 10,000m saw the return of double world champion Vivian Cheruiyot make a return from 2016 to finish ninth.

Former world and Commonwealth Games javelin champion Julius Yego sealed his 12th title as Martha Musai retained the women’s javelin throw crown with the national 100m and 200m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali winning both finals.

The championships were used to select Team Police for the National Athletics Championships scheduled for June.

“I was testing my speed and it came out nicely and it feels great,” said Chebet, the reigning world cross country champion, who clocked four minutes and 07.18 seconds to win the metric mile final.

Chebet edged out world under-20 1,500m silver medallist Brenda Chebet, who is also the world cross country mixed relay gold medallist to second place in 4:09.18 as Africa 10,000m champion Caroline Nyaga clocked 4:.11.66 for third.

Moraa, the national record holder in 400m (50.44), was swift in execution, winning women’s 400m final in a new police record of 50.67m beating training mate Millicent Ndoro to second place in 53.22 as Africa 400m bronze medallist Veronica Mutua settled third in 53.40.

Beatrice Chebet crosses the finish line to win women's 1,500 metres race during the National Police Service Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 08, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Brian Tinega won the men's 400m in 46.22 before claiming the 200m title in 21.41.

“It was a good break from the Diamond League and a good victory too,” said Moraa, who shifts her focus to Lausanne Diamond League on June 30 in Switzerland. “I want to see if I can improve my 800m personal best of 1:56.71 with a sub 1:56 performance in Lausanne.”

The trailblazing Simiu showed his opponents no mercy, blowing them away to retain his title in 13:40.4, beating Robert Kiprop and Stephen Kipkaek to second and third places in 13:57.3 and 13:58.9 respectively.

Kipsang easily retained the metric mile title in 3:36.84 beating former world champion Elijah Manang’oi to second place in 3:38.50 before going for the 800m honours in 1:48.14, edging out William Rayian in 1:48.26.

Manang'oi said he is fully back on the road as he shifts to Ostrava Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, on June 27 in the Czech Republic.