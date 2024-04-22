Mo Farah begins Kenyan tour with MYSA tournament

Former Olympic champion Mo Farah at the weekend had a good time, as he began his three-day visit to Kenya, as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The 41-year-old, retired Somali-British marathoner is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and a six-time World champion.

According to IOM, the legendary athlete is in Kenya to raise awareness and increase support for the needs and aspirations of migrants in the country.

He is also advocating for sports as a tool to build confidence and integration.

“It is an honour to return to Kenya on my first visit as IOM Global#GWA to meet with people in the region I was born in,” said Mo Farah.

His Sunday was filled with activities at Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) headquarters in Komarock, Nairobi. Farah opened a digital library at the center, planted trees, and talked to youth and migrant athletes.

He also engaged in songs and dance, fun activities with children, and participated in the Mo Farah Cup (football tournament) that was graced by over 200 urban migrants. MYSA were crowned the tournament’s winner.

The MYSA Digital Library, which is equipped with computers, is expected to ease access to information at the center.

“The power of sports has helped me become the man I have become today,” he told the gathering during his speech.

Mo Farah, who was born Hussein Abdi Kahin, is a survivor of human trafficking.

He in July shocked the world when he revealed to a BBC documentary that he was illegally trafficked as a child to Britain.

Mo Farah was appointed the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2013 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

He was appointed the International Organisation for Migration's first global Goodwill Ambassador on November 28 last year.