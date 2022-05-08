Misoi, Barsosio crowned Uhuru Classic Marathon champions

Two-time Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon champion Brimin Misoi and experienced Agnes Barsosio are the men and women’s winners of the inaugural Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon.

Misoi, who won the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2018 and 2018 added yet another feather to his city races accolades, clocking personal best two hours, 08 minutes and 30 seconds.

It was a great and beautiful Sunday morning for the 33-year-old Misoi, who hails from Elgeyo-Marakwet, after he pocketed Sh 6.9m, the best pay in his running career.

Misoi received the handsome cheque from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who started both the 42km and half marathon races before heading to the finish line to receive the winners.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta participated in the 5km race, and too, was received at the finish line by the President, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed and Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta crosses the finish line during Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on May 8, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“It feels great and this should enable me to boost my farming activities back home in Marakwet. I also have three school-going children and this will help me continue giving them the best,” said Misoi, who won the Standard Chartered Marathon in 2017 on debut over the distance.

After staying in a pack up to 30km, Misoi decided to break as Richard Rop and Daniel Yator gave a futile chase in a race that covered 33km on the new Nairobi Expressway.

Misoi was home and dry on the sunny morning as Rop settled second in 2:09:17 with Yator coming in third in 2:10:15. They pocketed Sh4.02m and Sh2.875m respectively.

The 39-year-old Barsosio, the 2019 Hangzhou Marathon champion, clocked 2:24:45 to win and also pocket Sh6.9m, beating Shyline Jepkorir and 2011 World marathon bronze medallist Sharon Cherop.

Jepkorir clocked 2:29:04 with Cherop, the 2012 Boston Marathon champion, romping home in 2:29:37.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) flanked by Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei congratulates athletes at the finish line during Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on May 8, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon is now the richest marathon in Africa with a prize fund of Sh44.8m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the race is to celebrate the city's infrastructure as well as Kenya as a sporting nation.