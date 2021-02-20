Olunga, Jepchirchir declared most Outstanding Sports Personalities of 2020

Michael Olunga

Kashiwa Reysol's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga (left) receives his J-League Golden Boot Award on December 22, 2020.

Photo credit: J League |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The 26-year-old Olunga was declared the Most Valuable Player at the 2020 Japanese J1 League where he was the top scorer with 28 goals with his club Kashiwa Reysol to earn the golden boot
  • Jepchirchir, 27 recaptured the world half marathon title with victory in Gdynia, Poland on October 17
  • Her time of One hour, 05 minutes and 16 seconds was enough to see Jepchirchir bettering her own women’s only half marathon world record by 18 seconds within six weeks

Footballer Michael Olunga and Peres Jepchirchir from athletics are the Outstanding Sports Personalities of the Year 2020.

