Moraa wows Kisii crowd as AK meet ends

It was a walk in the park for Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa when she won her race at the fifth leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting at Gusii Stadium, Kisii.

Moraa, the 2022 World Athletics Championships 800m bronze medallist, clocked two minutes and 00.7 seconds to win as AK series made a return to Kisii for the first time since 2015.

Moraa, who is also the national 400m record holder, beat World Cross Country Championships relay gold medallist Miriam Cherop to second place in 2:02.0 as the 2017 Africa Under-20 Championships 800m silver medallist Josephine Chelangat timed 2:02.6 for third place.

The 23-year-old Moraa celebrated her victory with a joyous dance at the finish line.

"I call upon Athletics Kenya and the government to consider taking major sports activities upcountry since most of them are held in Nairobi. I hope Gusii Stadium will one day host national trials,“ said Moraa from Kenya Police.

Former world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot produced the second fastest time in the men's 800m first semi-final, clocking 1:45.0 as Kelvin Kimutai from Complete Sport won the first semi-final with the fastest time in 1:44.7.

Tokyo Olympic Games 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich won his 800m heat early in 1:46.9 but opted out of the semis.

World Under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir was beyond reach in men’s 1,500m when he won the final in 3:37.1, beating the 2021 World Under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter to second place in 3:38:4 as Boaz Kiprugut crossed the line in third place in 3:38:7.

Nelly Chepchirchir claimed women’s 1,500m top honours in 4:05.9, relegating Purity Kiyeng (4: 06.7) and Celestine Biwott (4:10.2) to second and third places.

Africa race walk champion Emily Ngii reigned supreme in her specialty in 46:09.2, brushing aside Africa silver medallist Sylvia Kemboi to second place in 49:39.7.

The 2017 world under-18 10,000m bronze medalist Dominic Ndigiti won the men’s 10,000m race walk showdown, beating the 2021 World Under-20 10,000m champion Heristone Wanyonyi.

Ndigiti romped home first in 40:20.1 as Wanyonyi, the 2022 World Race Walking Cup 10km fourth place finisher, came second in 43:13.6.

“I usually train in this place hence I am used to the climate, something that made me have an easy time,” said Ndigiti.

Felix Kibet clocked the fastest time in men’s 10,000m when he won the second semi-final in 28:03.0 as Patrick Masiong settled second with second best overall time of 28:13.3.

Vincent Mutai returned the third best time in men’s 10,000m with his victory of 28:26.2 in the first semis.