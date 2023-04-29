Moraa sets new 400m national record

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa has shattered her own national record in 400m.

Moraa rallied from behind to take the lead with 30m to go to win the women's 400m race in 50.43 seconds during the Botswana Golden Grand Prix at the National Stadium, Gaborone on Saturday.

Moraa, the World 800m bronze medallist, smashed her previous national record by 24 seconds to also attain the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards of 51.0 seconds.

Moraa bettered her own national record when she finished fourth in 50.67 during the Brussels Diamond League on September 22 last year.

Moraa had for the first time broken the national record when she won the Kenyan trials for World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 50.84 in June 25, last year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.