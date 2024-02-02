Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum strikes timing deal

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has penned a timing devices deal as he prepares to attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in April.

In a commercial released on social media by his management company, Golazo, Kiptum (pictured) is filmed training in Kaptagat and Eldoret, with images of the Erasmus Bridge and Eiffel Tower, iconic landmarks of Rotterdam and Paris.

“I’m extremely proud to announce my partnership with @amazfit.global! I’m excited to join forces with a brand that supports athletes & anyone that values breaking their own fitness limits,” Kiptum says in the commercial.

“With everything I want to achieve, it’s important for me to keep on track of all the details of my performance & recovery. That’s why I chose the #Amazfit #CheetahPro and #HelioRing. Here’s to #BreakingLimits together.”

Kiptum will attempt to run the marathon in under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon on April 14 and also targets the Paris Olympics marathon gold on August 10.