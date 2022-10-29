Longosiwa, Jebitok win Cross Country titles in Kapsokwony

Reuben Longosiwa and Edna Jebitok on Saturday won the second leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Kapsokwony, Mt Elgon, Bungoma County.

Longosiwa timed his kick to perfection after staying with the lead pack for the better part of the race to win in 30:05.3. Shadrack Kipchirchir (30:12.8) and Charles Lokir (30:17.4) settled second and third respectively.

Longosiwa, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, was over the moon after the race.

Related Athletics Kenya Cross Country series heads to Mt Elgon Athletics

“The race was competitive but I was prepared because I trained well back at home. Everybody is in good shape but you have to work extra hard to win and I’m glad I managed to carry the day,” said Longosiwa.

Jebitok, a Form Three student at Cheptonon High School, beat a rich field to cross the line first in 33:57.8 ahead of Agnes Jebet (34:06.0) while Beatrice Chebet settled third in 34:19.9.

Chebet, who is the World Cross Country junior champion, said she has now started her journey towards the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

“This was my first race after closing my season and I was here to see how my body would react,” said Chebet, who is set to join the senior ranks.

In the 8km junior men, Ismail Kirui won the race in 23:53.1 ahead of Charles Rotich (24:21.9) and Ndiwa Kibet (24:34.3).

Joyce Chepkemoi reigned supreme in the junior women 6km race after clocking 20:25.5 ahead of Marion Chepngetich who timed 20:28.5 while Nancy Cherop sealed the podium positions in 20:41.4.

The series heads to Sotik in Bomet County on November 12 with the fourth leg of the series will be held in Olkalau, Nyandarua County on November 26. The last leg of the series will be in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on December 10.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya will be compiling a list of probables drawn from AK Cross Country Series and other international cross country events due to strict timelines ahead of the World Cross Country Championships.

Athletes intending to compete in the global event have been asked to at least compete in two legs of the local series or any international cross country event to be considered.

Collated results

10km men

1. Reuben Longosiwa 30:05.3

2. Shadrack Kipchirchir 30:12.8

3. Chrales Lokir 30:17.4

4. Fredrick Domongole 30:36.0

5. Michael Kibet 30:42.1

10km women

1. Edna Jebitok 33:57.8

2. Agnes Jebet 34:06.0

3. Beatrice Chebet 34:19.9

4. Jackline Chelal 34:43.3

5. Miriam Chebet 34:49.9

8km men

1. Ismael Kirui 23:53.1

2. Charles Rotich 24:21.9

3. Ndiwa Kibet 24:34.3

4. Andrew Akoli 24:37.5

5. Amos Kipkirui 24:37.8

6km women

1. Joyce Chepkemoi 20:25.5

2. Marion Chepngetich 20:28.5

3. Nancy Cherop 20:41.4

4. Celestine Jepsigei 20:24.7

5. Shaila Chebet 20:56.5