Lewa Safari Marathon is back

Paul Kasimu

From left: Safaricom PLC Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Kasimu, Mike Watson, CEO Lewa Wildlife Conservative and John Kinoti, Community Development Manager Lewa Marathon pose with a cheque during the official launch of the 2022 Lewa Safari Marathon at the Sarova Stanley, Nairobi on March 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Registration goes for Sh20,000 per participant at 42km (full marathon) and 21km (half marathon), while children’s 5km race will attract an entry charge of Sh3,500 each.
  • Participants for the newly introduced 10km race for executives will part with Sh50,000 each. Watson said there will be prize money but the structure will be released in due course.  

This year’s Lewa Safari Marathon that is powered by Huawei Technologies Kenya and Safaricom PLC will now be held in person and virtually on June 25 at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Meru County.

