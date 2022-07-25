Last batch leaves for Commonwealth Games in UK

The last batch of Team Kenya leaves the country Tuesday evening for the Commonwealth Games starting Thursday in Birmingham, England.

Ten athletes and seven officials will be leaving to join a contingent of over 100 athletes, who have arrived in Birmingham for the Games opening ceremony on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres bronze medallist Edward Zakayo (10,000m), World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem and hammer throwers Lucy Omondi and Linda Oseso are some of the athletes due to fly out.

Others are javelin thrower Alexander Kiprotich and 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai (10,000m), national trials 5,000m winner Selah Jepleting, 400m hurdler William Mbevi and Cornelius Kemboi (5,000m).

"I settled for bronze in 2018 when I was still a junior, but I have drawn many lessons since then. I am ripe for the big stage, having overcome injury challenges," said Zakayo.

Teams that are already in Birmingham are hockey, lawn bowls, triathlon, judo, wheelchair basketball, 3x3 basketball, boxing, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, swimming, beach volleyball, para-athletics, athletics, para-powerlifting, cycling, para-cycling and rugby sevens.

Chef de mission John Ogolla, chief executive Humphrey Kayange and para athletics team were the first to leave on July 17.

Ogolla said Team Kenya is residing in three villages; Birmingham University, Warwick and Hilton Hotel.

“We are very excited to receive our teams streaming into the various Games Villages,” said Ogolla.

“The logistical plans we put in place have worked very well so far.”

Ogolla noted that most of the teams have already booked their training venues through the Training Booking System of the Games and are beginning to have a feel with very positive feedback.