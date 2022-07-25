Under-20 stars depart for Colombia on Thursday

The national under-18 cross country champion Pamela Kosgei is the latest inclusion in the team for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Kosgei, who finished third during the national trials, will now partner with the World Under-20 bronze medallist Faith Cherotich in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase.

Athletics Kenya had only picked the national trials winner Cherotich only after Diana Chepkemoi, who had finished second failed to have her travelling documents on time, was left out.

However, head coach Robert Ngisirei said that they have rescinded that decision to give Kosgei, who is the younger sister of the world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, a chance.

“We thought it wise to give her a chance having attained the qualifying time during the trials. Kosgei is a strong girl and her partnership with Cherotich will give us the much desired results,” said Ngisirei, adding that this is the first time Kenya will be represented by the largest contingent.

The squad of 28 athletes; 14 men and 14 women leaves the country on Thursday for the South American country where they will be seeking to defend their title for the third consecutive time.

Kenya topped the medals charts with 16 medals; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze when Nairobi hosted the delayed World Under-20 Athletics Championships last year.

“We expect to defend our titles and perhaps add more. Training has been going on well for over two weeks now. We thank God that there are no injuries,” said Ngisirei at the team’s training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I have a feeling that the women will perform better than men this time around since we have the strongest team,” noted Ngisirei.

“It’s a great honour to make Team Kenya for the first time. I am ready to fight tooth and nail to preserve our steeplechase tradition,” said Kosgei, who is inspired by her elder sister Brigid.

"I am in good shape but working on my hurdles technique," said Kosgei, the 2022 Discovery Cross Country 6km champion.

Defending champion Jackline Chepkoech took part in just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, and will again represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games starting Thursday.

Kenya has won eight out of nine titles since the introduction of steeplechase in 2004 where Gladys Jerotich Kipkemoi claimed victory.

It’s only in 2014 when Kenyan-born Ruth Jebet of Bahrain triumphed.

Athletics Kenya youth and development committee director Barnaba Korir exuded confidence of a good show in Cali and commended the juniors for the high discipline exhibited in camp.

Assistant captain Winny Chepng’etich is also confident the team will do well in Colombia.