Know what goes into your bodies, athletes warned

An Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) official takes athletes through a topic during a seminar in Kapsabet, Nandi County on March 9, 2022.

What you need to know:

  • Mwai said the athletes would be tested three times ahead of the trials.
  • “It is a necessity from World Athletics for an athlete to have undergone three tests out of competition and an anti-doping education session before they go for the World Championships,” said Mwai.

Athletes have been told that they are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies.

