Know what goes into your bodies, athletes warned

Athletes have been told that they are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies.

During a one-day seminar in Kapsabet, Nandi County conducted by Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) in collaboration with Athletics Kenya (AK), athletes were advised to always check content of anything they are prescribed by a doctor.

Sally Scot from Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said an athlete is responsible for knowing what substances are on the Wada prohibited list.

“Under the World Athletics rules, the presence of prohibited substance in an athletes’ sample or the use of prohibited substances or methods constitutes a doping offence and that is why athletes should download the prohibited list and check the contents of prescription whenever they see a doctor,” said Scot, who addressed the athletes via zoom Wednesday.

Kennedy Mwai, senior anti-doping education officer, said the prohibited list was presented to the athletes by the federation.

Mwai said the athletes would be tested three times ahead of the trials.