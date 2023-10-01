Kipyegon stunned at Road Running Championships in Riga

In Riga, Latvia

World 1,500m champion and record holder Faith Kipyegon finally found her match when she settled for bronze in women’s Road Mile at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on Sunday.

Kipyegon, competing for the first time on road, hit the front as Ethiopians world 1,500m silver medallist Diribe Welteji and Freweyni Hailu breathed down on her neck.

At one time Kipyegon and compatriot Nelly Chepchirchir, who finished fifth at the World Championships in Budapest, led the race but not for long before Welteji reclaimed second place.

They hit the first kilometre in 2:46, which was a world record pace as Kipyegon and Welteji teased each other at the front but it was the Ethiopian who prevailed on the home straight to stun the Kenyan.

Welteji, 21, won the inaugural world Road Mile in four minutes and 21 seconds as compatriot Hailu sealed Ethiopia’s 1-2 feat in 4:23.06. Kipyegon settled third in 4: 24.13.

Chepchirchir, 20, clocked 4:31.18 for fourth place.

American Hobbs Kessler stunned the rich field to claim men’s Road Mile victory in a World Record time of 3:56.13, beating Briton Callum Elson to second place in 3:56.41 as another American Samuel Prakel timed 3:56.43 for third.