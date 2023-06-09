Kipyegon shifts focus to Paris DL after world record performance

A stellar Kenyan cast is expected to stage what promises to be a memorable Diamond League play at the Charlety Stadium on Friday night, the key actresses and actors led by freshly crowned world 1,500 metres record holder Faith Kipyegon and fast-rising Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

Both are playing their cards close to their chests, Kipyegon taking on a stellar field in the 5,000 metres that includes Ethiopia’s world record holder Letesenbet Gidey and Omanyala up against American “beast” Noah Lyles, the world 200 metres champion, inter alia.