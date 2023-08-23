Kipyegon leads Kasait, Chelimo into 5000m final in Budapest

The 5,000metres world record holder Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon positioned herself for a double when she qualified for the final of the women’s 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Kipyegon, who finished second in the second semi-final on Wednesday, led three other Kenyans Commonwealth Games 5,000metres champion Beatrice Chebet, 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and African Games 5,000m champion Lilian Kasait in qualifying for the final.

Kipyegon, who had overtaken Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands on the home straight, eased off to let the Dutchwoman win the second semi-final in 14 minutes and 32.29 seconds.

Kipyegon, who had the previous day completed a hat-trick world titles in 1,500m, settled second in 14:32.31 in the semi-final where Kasait was tripped by an Ethiopian runner Freweyni Hailu but picked herself up to finish fifth in 14:36.61 and qualify.

This is the first time Kipyegon is competing in a championships event in 5,000m.

Chebet, the world 5,000m silver medallist, rallied from behind to edge out newly crowned world 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay from Ethiopia on the line to win the first semi-final.

Chebet, the world 5,000m silver medallist, clocked 14: 57.72 beating Tsegay to second in 14:57.72 as Chelimo followed in third place in 15:00.10.

The last 10 editions of the world championships in 5,000m have been a Kenyan and Ethiopian affair but it’s the Ethiopians, who have won six times.

Vivian Cheruiyot won in 2009 Berlin and 2011 Daegu while Hellen Obiri claimed the accolades in 2017 London and 2019 Doha before Tsegay won last year.