Kipyego, Kiplagat reign in Milan as Kibet, Chepkemoi rule in Berlin

Kenyans Titus Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat won the men and women’s races during this year’s Milan City Marathon on Sunday in the Italian capital.

Kipyego, who was making his debut in marathon closed personal best 2 hours, 05 minutes and 05 seconds to win, beating compatriot Daniel Kibet to second place in 2:05:20.

Tanzanian Alphonse Felix Simbu came in third in 2:06:20.

Kiplagat, 30, the 2019 Abu Dhabi Marathon winner, ran a personal best time of 2:20.17 to win this time around in Milan, falling outside the race course record of 2:19.35 set last year by Hiwot Gebrekidan from Ethiopia.

It was also a bounty of harvest for Kenyans in Germany where Alex Kibet and Joyce Chepkemoi won the men and women’s edition of Berlin Half Marathon.

Kibet clocked 58:55 to win as Kenyan athletes claimed all the podium places in men and women races. Joshua Belet timed 59:53 for second place as Abel Kipchumba wrapped up the last podium place in the men’s race in 59:58.

Chepkemoi, the National Cross Country and Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country champion, returned personal best 1:05:50 to win the women’s race.