Kenya's Judith Jeptum wins Paris marathon, sets new course record
What you need to know:
- The 26-year-old took almost a minute of the previous course record for the Paris marathon set five years ago
- Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second at 2:22:52, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 20 seconds further adrift
- Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the men's race timing 2:05:07
Kenya's Judith Jeptum won the Paris marathon on Sunday in a course record time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds.
The 26-year-old took almost a minute of the previous course record for the Paris marathon set five years ago.
Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second at 2:22:52, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 20 seconds further adrift.
Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the men's race timing 2:05:07.
In a tight finish Gelmisa finished just three seconds ahead of his compatriot Seifu Tura.