Kenya's Judith Jeptum wins Paris marathon, sets new course record

  • The 26-year-old took almost a minute of the previous course record for the Paris marathon set five years ago
  • Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second at 2:22:52, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 20 seconds further adrift
  • Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the men's race timing 2:05:07

Kenya's Judith Jeptum won the Paris marathon on Sunday in a course record time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

The 26-year-old took almost a minute of the previous course record for the Paris marathon set five years ago.

Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second at 2:22:52, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 20 seconds further adrift.

Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the men's race timing 2:05:07.

In a tight finish Gelmisa finished just three seconds ahead of his compatriot Seifu Tura.

