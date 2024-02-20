Kiptum coach Hakizimana starts final journey in Rwanda

Many may have known him as coach, but he was also a father and husband who always worked hard to make sure his athletes and family got nothing but the best.

Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana,, who died last week alongside the world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum in a road accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road, will be laid to rest at his home in Rwanda today.

His body was repatriated on Saturday from Eldoret to Kigali where the final rites shall be held. The body will leave the Kacyiru Hospital in Kigali at 6.00am today for a farewell at his home and then proceed to St Pierre et Paul Masaka and later to Rusororo for the burial.

Together with Kiptum, Hakizimana had taken marathon running to another level.

Under his tutelage, Kiptum ran three of the world’s seven fastest times in a span of just one year, with the latest triumph being the world record run (two hour and 35 seconds) at the Chicago Marathon last October.

According to the pathologist, Benson Macharia, at the Eldoret Hospital, a post-mortem was conducted on the coach on February 14 in the presence of investigating officers and athletics officials.

It disclosed that he coach sustained serious head injuries and had laceration on the left ear and a bruise on the forehead.

He also sustained serious fractures within the skull, both on the left right and the roof of the head extending to the skull base. “Anytime we have a fracture extending to the skull base that is a very severe injury and because of that he sustained intracranial bleeding which was extensive bleeding.

“I made a conclusion that his death was due to intracranial bleeding which is consistent with motor vehicle accidents,” said Mugo.