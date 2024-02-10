Kiptoo ends Mkungo's dominance at AK Coast cross country meet

Panuel Mkungo five years' dominance in the senior men's 10 kilometres came to an end when Bravin Kiptoo beat him during Athletics Kenya Coast Cross Country Championships at Kijiwetanga grounds in Malindi on Saturday.

Kiptoo of Mombasa won the race in a new Coast record time of 29 minutes 02.35 seconds, erasing Mkungo's previous record time of 35:17.20, set last year in Ukunda, Kwale County.

Kiptoo said he was happy to win in a new record time despite the hot and humid conditions.

"I pray I manage to do well in the national championships and qualify to represent my country during the world event. When I realised that after one lap my opponents were feeling the heat, I knew I'll make it," he said.

Mkungo of Taita Taveta, who finished third in 31:10.80, said he found the hot weather challenging.

"It's just a week after taking part in the Buriram Marathon where I finished seventh in similar hot and humid conditions. I almost gave up today but I think by the grace of God, I managed to finish," he said.

Christopher Kitetu of Taita Taveta was second in 31:10.80.

Irene Mkungo of Taita Taveta maintained her supremacy in senior women's 10km event when she broke her own record clocking 38:10.60. Her previous record time was 38:12.20.

Rose Mthei of Taita Taveta was second in 39:23.76 while 37 years old Gladys Ngowa of Kilifi, who received a standing ovation, finished third in 40:01.27.

Taita Taveta runners dominated top six positions in the junior women 6km race where Margaret Wambugha emerged the winner in 23:20.18, shattering Maria Shali's record time of 23:27.14.

Another record was set in junior men 8km category when Ernest Musembi returned 25:34.73 to erase Kelvin Kimtai's old time of 26:19.9.

Selected results

Senior men

1. Bravin Kiptoo, Mombasa (29:02.35);

2. Christopher Kitetu, Taita Taveta (31:10.80);

Panuel Mkungo, Taita Taveta (33:20.16);

4. Felix Kivong, Mombasa (35:17,25);

5.Benson Kiema, Mombasa (36:22.70);

6. Daniel Kimoi, Taita Taveta (37:10.18).

Senior women

1. Irene Mkungo, Taita Taveta (38:10.60);

2. Rose Mthei, Taita Taveta (39:23.76);

3. Gladys Ngowa, Kilifi (40:01.27);

4. Gloria Mwachochi, Taita Taveta (40:10.80);

5. Matilda Mwadime, Taita Taveta (41:30.12).

Junior men 8km

1. Ernest Musembi, Taita Taveta (25:34.73);

2. Joseph Musyoki, Taita Taveta (26:28.12);

3. John Mbwesa, Taita Taveta (26:29.70);

4. David Mutinda, Taita Taveta (27:10.60);

5. Moses Kaliti, Kilifi (27:22.14);

6. Sadic Karisa, Kilifi (27:24.16).

Junior women 6km

1. Margaret Wambugha, Taita Taveta (23:20.18);

2. Cecilia Mombo, Taita Taveta (24:18.10);

3. Rachael Mumbua, Taita Taveta (24:28.11);

4. Elizabeth Kawa, Taita Taveta (25:20.26);

5. Jackline Wamowa, Taita Taveta (25:22.12);