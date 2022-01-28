Kiprop eyes Discovery Kenya X-Country title defence

Robert Kiprop (second left), Rodgers Kwemoi (left), Rhonex Kipruto (centre), and other athletes battle it out during the Discovery Kenya Cross Country 30th Edition senior men’s 10kilometres race held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 31, 2021. Kiprop won the race clocking 30:17:8, Nicholas Kimeli came second timed at 30:20:8 while Kwemoi finished third clocking 30:25:3.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event which has always been used to identify upcoming talents is expected to attract a good number of athletes who are preparing for upcoming track season
  • Participants will compete in the 6km junior women’s race, 8km junior men’s race and 10km senior men and women’s race only
  • Kiprop, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County told Nation Sport he is looking forward to defend his title despite stiff competition especially from upcoming athletes

A battle of titans is expected on Sunday when athletes converge on Eldoret Sports Club for the 31st edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships which is one of the largest event in the country.

