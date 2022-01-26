Discovery Kenya X-Country set for Sunday

Robert Kiprop (second left), Rodgers Kwemoi (left), Rhonex Kipruto (centre), and other athletes battle it out during the Discovery Kenya Cross Country 30th Edition senior men’s 10kilometres race held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 31, 2021. Kiprop won the race clocking 30:17:8, Nicholas Kimeli came second timed at 30:20:8 while Kwemoi finished third clocking 30:25:3.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Other athletes expected to compete in the race include marathoners Valary Aiyabei, Eunice Chumba, Nancy Jelagat, Irene Cheptai, Daniel Mateiko, Titus Kiprotich and Emmanuel Bor.
  • Robert Kiprop won the men's edition ahead of defending champion Nicholas Kimeli and Rodgers Kwemoi.

The 31st edition of the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships will take place on Sunday at Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

