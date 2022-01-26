Discovery Kenya X-Country set for Sunday

The 31st edition of the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships will take place on Sunday at Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The race, which is one of the largest cross country in Kenya, has produced some world beaters among them world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Bedan Karoki, former London Marathon champion Prisca Jeptoo and women's world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Athletes will compete in the 6km junior women, 8km junior men, 10km senior men and women categories.

Race organisers expect a good turnout despite scaling down the number of races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Dr. Gabriele Rosa revealed that he wont' be able to attend this year's race due to Covid-19.

“I would have loved to be in this year's edition, but the pandemic has restricted some of us and travelling is hard. I want to thank Nike who have been sponsoring the event and wish all the those who will be competing the very best because this is where talents are developed," said Dr. Rosa.

Brilliant Jepkorir, who won the senior women's race in 2019, has stepped up her preparations in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

She will be battle defending champion Daisy Cherotich, who bagged victory in 33:53.6, finishing ahead of Eva Cherono (34:01.9) and Eunice Chumba (34:15.7).

Jepkorir told Nation Sport that she has recovered well after participating in the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County last weekend.

“I was in 11th position over the weekend representing Kenya Prisons and I must admit that it was really tough. I hope to be on the podium during the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships, though I know it won't be easy," said Jepkorir.

Other athletes expected to compete in the race include marathoners Valary Aiyabei, Eunice Chumba, Nancy Jelagat, Irene Cheptai, Daniel Mateiko, Titus Kiprotich and Emmanuel Bor.