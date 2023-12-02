Kipkurui, Jebitok reign at inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country

World cross country Under-20 champion Ismael Kipkurui and Edinah Jebitok Saturday conquered rich fields and the hilly course to win the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships at Chepsaita Secondary School, Uasin Gishu.

After some thrilling exchanges upfront, Kipkurui, 18, would assert his presence in the last lap to win the men’s 8 kilometres race in 23 minutes and 16.2 seconds.

Kipkurui edged out former junior international Edwin Kibet, 23, to second place in 23:21.4 as distance runner Fredrick Domongole, 21, settled third in 23:21.4.

The championships, the brainchild of Farouk Kibet, President William Ruto’s aide, was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

“It was a tough field and I had to wait until the last lap to test their strength and it worked well,” said Kipkurui. “The many hills also proved challenging but worked well for training.”

Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichungwa from (left), Marathon King Eliud Kipchoge, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Sports cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii, Chepsaita Cross Country Patron Farouk Kibet, Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich and other leaders during the VIP race at during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships held at Chepkemeli in Uasin Gishu County on December 02, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipkurui, who hails from Torongo, Baringo, said the championships is part of his preparations for the World Cross Country Championships on March 30 next year in Belgrade, Serbia.

“So far the body feels great and I can only pray for good health since 2024 will be a busy season with the Paris Olympic Games too on the cards,” said Kipkurui, who finished 10th in 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships held August this year in Budapest, Hungary.

“I will talk to my coach before deciding whether to defend my Under-20 title or move to senior level,” said Kipkurui.

World Cross Country Junior Champion Ismail Kipkurui (centre), winner of the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships held at Chepkemeli in Uasin Gishu County, Edwin Bett (second left) who came second, and Fredrick Domongole (second right), who finished third, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left), and Chepsaita Cross Country Patron Farouk Kibet during awarding ceremony on December 02, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Jebitok, 22, crossed the line in 26:16.7, beating Cintia Chepng'eno from Kenya Defence Forces to placed second, clocking 26:21.0, while Prague Half Marathon silver medallist Janeth Chepng’etich emerged third in 26:58.0.

“The weather was quite fine but the field and the course were competitive and tough. Winning feels great and this is part of my training,” said Jebitok, who finished eighth at the world cross country in February this year.

“I hope for better tidings if I make the team for the world cross country next year,” said Jebitok.

Kipkurui and Jebitok were rewarded with Sh100,000 and a cow each for their exploits.

Edinah Jebitok wins the 8km women’s race during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships held at Chepkemeli in Uasin Gishu County on December 02, 2023. Edwin Bett came second while Fredrick Domongole finished third. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

World cross country Under-20 bronze medallist Pamela Kosgei and 10th place finisher in Under-20 at this year’s world cross country Charles Rotich won the women's and men’s Under-20 races.

Kosgei, the Africa Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion timed 16:09.0 to reign supreme, beating Diana Chepkemoi and Mercy Jepkemoi to second and third places in 16:13.4 and 16:14.6 respectively.

Rotich was home and dry in 18:55.5, brushing aside Mathew Kipkoech to second place in 19:08.3 as Simon Maiywa clocked 19:11.3 for third..

Nim Kiprono won the 2km boys’ race in 5:49:4, while Claire Jepngetich claimed the girls’ race in 6:04:4.

Victor Kipkogei emerged victorious in 1km in 4:04:02 while Melvin Cheruto carried the day in the girl's 1km timing 4:29:1.

Women compete during the women’s 2km over 60 years category during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships held at Chepkemeli in Uasin Gishu County on December 02, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

"I feel so good. I was not expecting to win, but I am grateful that I have won. When I grow up, I want to be like Eliud Kipchoge," Kipkogei said while looking behind to catch a glimpse of Kipchoge, who was seated in the VIP tent.

Cheruto hopes to one day perform like her role model Faith Kipyegon, the world 1,500m and 5,000m champion. "I am very happy. I have been training for this race, but I didn't expect a win," the visibly breathless Cheruto offered.