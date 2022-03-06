Kipchoge, Kosgei break course records in Tokyo

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon 2021 in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.
 

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, another world record holder, won the women's race in 2:16.02.
  • Kipchoge was making his Tokyo debut in one the six major marathons alongside New York, Berlin, Chicago, London and Boston.

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei Sunday won the Tokyo Marathon men's and women's races in new course record times.

