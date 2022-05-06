Kipchirchir now wants Nairobi City Marathon glory after Eldoret success

Two-time Eldoret City Marathon champion Victor Kipchirchir will headline the inaugural edition of Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchirchir, who trains in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, last week registered to compete in the race as he hopes to win another title in less than one month.

Agnes Barsosio, who finished fourth in the 2021 Lisbon Marathon, is among the latest entrants in the women’s category.

Barsosio told Nation Sport that she has prepared well for the race.

“It has been long since I competed and my joy is that my training went well. I want to give the race my best shot. I know the race has attracted good athletes, and it will be competitive but I will do my best on the day,” said Barsosio.

Athletes will compete in the full marathon (42km), the half marathon (21km), Expressway run (5km) and the fun run (5km).

The event, which has attracted close to 9,000 participants, will see top finishers go through doping controls subject to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and the World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines. Registration is ongoing and will close Sunday morning (6am).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said her team is mandated with spearheading the expansion of the sports industry through various programmes and projects.

“This is the first time we are having such an event in the country and it is exciting time to hold this marathon for our enthusiasts to run over the new Nairobi Expressway which is certainly a new experience for them,” said Amina.

Nairobi Area Traffic Police Commandant Joshua Omukata said that roads in the city will be closed during the race and pleaded with members of the public to bear with the organisers and find alternative routes.

The race, that will start and end at the Nyayo National Stadium, will cover 33km on the Nairobi Expressway and 9km outside.

The full marathon race will start at the Nyayo National Stadium before hitting the Expressway all the way to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport turn off.

The competitors will then exit the Nairobi Expressway and head to Haile Selassie Avenue, past the Cooperative House Roundabout before turning left onto Moi Avenue.

They will then drop to City Hall Way around Kencom House onto Taifa Road, then to Harambee Avenue and onto Uhuru Highway and back to City Hall Way then to Kimathi Street.

The competitors will then turn left to Kenyatta Avenue then Koinange Street then left to Monrovia Street through Muindi Mbingu Street back to Kenyatta Avenue before heading to Moi Avenue all the way to University Way Roundabout and back to University Way before hitting the Globe Cinema Roundabout on to Kipande Street and Museum Hill Roundabout.

They will then return to the Expressway and all the way to ABC Westlands where they will make a turn before returning to finish at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Competitors in the half marathon race will avoid the city centre by staying on the Nairobi Expressway. They will make turns at Ole Sereni Hotel and ABC Westlands, and back to the finish at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 10km racers will make turns at Capital Centre and Museum Hill and back to the Nyayo National Stadium.

A number of Ethiopian and Eritrean athletes have signed up for the marathon race including experienced Sisay Mekonnen Jisa, Abraham Girma Bekele and Alemu Gemechu from Ethiopia, and Eritrea's Okubay Tsegay.