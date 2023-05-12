Kip Keino Classic: Sports PS urges Kenyans to fill Kasarani Stadium

Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke has rallied Kenyans to turnout in numbers for this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Mueke said that he is banking on Kenyans to fill the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), which will go a long way in affirming Kenya’s bid to have the event upgraded to Diamond League next year.

“I am here to give support to Athletics Kenya and the Local Organising Committee and make sure that everything is in place as we host athletes from the 32 nations that will be competing,” said Mueke after touring the MISC on Thursday.

Mueke said that it’s a big opportunity for Kenya to have her athletes brush shoulders with some of the world’s finest especially in sprints and field events.

“There is a big aspect of talent development here and what is also also important for us is the monetisation agenda where there is good prize money,” explained Mueke, who was accompanied by Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, who is also the Local Organising Committee chairman, and the Meet Director Barnaba Korir.

Mueke commended Tuwei and his team for working tirelessly so as to deliver a successful event.

“We want to welcome all the top athletes and their management to Nairobi and let them enjoy the hospitality the country has to offer including visiting our national parks,” Mueke said. “They should also prepare to face tough competition from Kenyan athletes.”