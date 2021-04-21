Kip Keino Classic meet to be held in September

Beatrice Chepkoech competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase at Nyayo National Stadium on October 3, 2020 during Kip Keino Classic.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meet to be held just 12 weeks before athletics action gets underway in Tokyo, will provide athletes with their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that will host athletics competition as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. 
  • The third Gold meeting, the USATF Golden Games, will take place in California on the same day.

The Kip Keino Classic scheduled for September 18 at the Nyayo National Stadium will be the last of the 12 events in the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

