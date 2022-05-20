Kinyamal, Kipsang go hunting in Birmingham Diamond League

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will be hoping to start his Diamond League season with victory when he lines up in Birmingham on Saturday.

Kinyamal, who has been training under the Global Sports Communication stable in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet Count, is optimistic of victory.

“I have participated in various races at home which I can say it was a good show but I need to compete internationally and see how I will perform. We have about two months before the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games and this is just part of the preparations,” said Kinyamal, who has a personal best of 1:43.12 in the two-lap race.

Canada’s Marco Arop (1:43.26), Australia’s Peter Bol (1:44.11), Great Britain’s Daniel Rowden (1:44.09) will be part of the 800m startlist.

In the women’s 1,500m race, Winny Chebet is the sole Kenyan in the race where home favourite Laura Muir (3:54.50), Australia’s Jessica Hull (3:58.81), Belgium’s Elise Vanderelst (4:02.68) will be out to emerge victorious.

Abel Kipsang will be seeking to replicate the gun-to-tape show in the men’s 1500m after his world-leading 3:31.01 display at the Kip Keino Classic a fortnight ago at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Kipsang started the season with a bronze medal over the distance in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in March this year.

Kipsang will come up against countryman Charles Simotwo (3:30:30), Great Britain’s Josh Kerr (3:29.05), Spain’s Mohammed Katir (3:28.76), Baptiste Mischler (3:32.42) from France, Australia’s Stewart Mcsweyn (3:29.51), World Indoor champion Samuel Tefera from Ethiopia among others.

The Muller Birmingham Diamond League is the second meeting of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series after Doha which was held last week in Qatar.

The series now comprises 13 meetings in total, concluding with a single final across two days in Zurich on September 7-8.