Birmingham Diamond League: six events to watch

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Six stand-out events at the Diamond League in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, the second in the elite track and field series:

Men's 100m

Canada's Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse, who could only finish fourth in the 200m in Doha last weekend, headlines the men's 100m field that includes former Olympic and world relay champion Yohan Blake of Jamaica and former world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell of the United States. British interest lies with reigning European champion Zharnel Hughes and silver medallist Reece Prescod.

Women's 100m

Jamaica's five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was a late withdrawal, but the women's 100m remains stacked. Britain's world and European 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith will be present, along with Jamaica's multiple Olympic and world medallist Shericka Jackson, and Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabrielle Thomas -- the American fresh from victory in the season-opening Doha meet where Asher-Smith came in third.

Men's 110m hurdles

Two Jamaicans headline the men's 110m hurdles: Olympic champion Hansle Parchment and former Olympic gold medallist Omar McLeod. Britain's former world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi joins them along with France's Olympic finalist Aurel Manga and Olympian David King who was sixth in the 60m hurdles final at the World Indoor Championships.

Men's High Jump

Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi will look to fly Italian colours in the men's high jump alongside joint world leaders Sanghyeok Woo of South Korea and new Zealander Hamish Kerr, the world indoor champion and world indoor bronze medallist respectively.

Women's Long Jump

Olympic, world and European champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany heads up an impressive long jump field that also features world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta, who won gold in March on home Serbian soil. Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, world and European Championships silver medallist and world indoor triple jump silver medallist, is also in the field along with Britons Lorraine Ugen and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Men's Discus

The loaded men's discus competition will reunite the podium trio from Tokyo as Olympic and world discus champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden, the current world leader, goes up against fellow countryman and Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson and Olympic and world bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria.