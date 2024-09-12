Kenyans eye glory in season-ending Brussels Diamond League

Kenyan athletes will be among the hundreds of global stars that will compete at the Brussels Diamond League, the final event of the 15-series circuit that began in April, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium Friday night.

The two-day event will feature 32 disciplines and promises thrilling competition among some of the world's top athletes.

Athletes who performed at the Paris Olympic Games and those who earned enough points throughout the season will vie for top honors. Winners will receive the prestigious Diamond Trophy along with substantial prize money: USD 30,000 (Sh3,870,000) for first place, USD 12,000 (Sh1,548,000) for second, and USD 7,000 (Sh903,000) for third.

Kenyan athletes will prominently feature, with three-time Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon headlining the event. Kipyegon, who secured gold medals in 2016, 2020, and 2024, will compete in her specialty on Saturday.

Despite a late start to her season due to injury, Kipyegon, with a world record personal best of 3:49.04, will face strong competition from compatriots Nelly Jepchirchir (3:56.14) and Vivian Chebet (4:15.71).

On Friday, Kenyan runners Jacob Krop (12:45.71), Cornelius Kemboi (13:00.68), Nicholas Kipkorir (12:46.33), and Ronald Kwemoi (13:02.56) will compete in the 5,000m race. They will go up against Ethiopian runners Yomif Kejelcha (12:38.95), Berihu Aregawi (12:40.45), Haile Bekele (12:42.70), and Hagos Gebrhiwet (12:36.73), among others.

In the 3,000m steeplechase, Kenya's Amos Serem (8:02.36) and Olympic bronze medalist Abraham Kibiwott (8:05.51) will face Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali (7:56.68), who is aiming for dominance in the distance. Ethiopian competitors Samuel Firewu (8:04.34) and Getnet Wale (8:05.15) will also be in the mix.

The men’s 1,500m race will see the 2019 World champion Timothy Cheruiyot, with a personal best of 3:28.28, compete alongside compatriots Reynold Cheruiyot (3:30.30), Boaz Kiprugut (3:35.26), and Brian Komen (3:28.80).

In the 800m race, World champion Mary Moraa (1:56.03) will seek victory after an impressive season. She will compete against South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso (1:57.26), Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu (1:56.71), Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi (1:57.26), Great Britain’s Georgia Bell (1:56.28), and other top athletes.

On Saturday, Faith Cherotich, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 3,000m steeplechase, will compete against Olympic champion Winfred Yavi (8:44.39), Olympic silver medalist Peruth Chemutai (8:48.03), and Germany’s Lea Meyer (9:09.59).

Beatrice Chebet, who last week recorded the world leading time in the 5,000m at the Zurich Diamond League with 14:09.52, will be aiming to improve her performance.