Kenyan trio through to 5,000m final

Three Kenyans Friday sailed to the final of the men's 5,000 metres at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Orgegon, USA.

In the second heat, Jacob Krop won the race in 13:13.30 ahead of Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen who clocked 13:13.92 while Luis Grijalva from Guatemala settled for third in 13:14.04.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu finished a distance sixth timing 13:00.74 to qualify as the one of the fastest losers.

The first heat saw eight athletes sprint to the finish line with Kenya’s Kimeli, who has been ranked as the fastest this year, finishing sixth in 13:24.56 to qualify as the last athlete with slowest time.

Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo won the race in 13:24.24 as USA’s Grant Fisher (13:24.44) and Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega (13:24.44) came in second and third respectively.

Kenya will be banking on Nicholas Kimeli who clocked the fastest time during the Rome Diamond League on June 9 smashing the meet record then held by the illustrious Eliud Kipchoge who has since shifted to the marathon races.

Compatriot Krop finished second while Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha settled for third place.

The last time Kenya bagged gold in the 12-and-a-half lap race was back in 2005 at the Helsinki Championships through Benjamin Limo.

The Kenyans will be seeking to restore country’s lost glory in the distance that has been dominated by the Ugandans and Ethiopians for many years when they line up for the final.