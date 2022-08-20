Kenyan recreational runners brace for Comrades Marathon

The level of resilience and determination of 14 Kenyan recreational runners will be tested next Sunday when they compete in this year's Comrades Marathon in South Africa.

It will mark the 95th edition of the race considered one of the toughest in the world since the athletes cover a grueling distance of 90 kilometres.

As a result, it has been dubbed the Ultimate Human Race, and will be staged between the towns of Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The race is traditionally held in South Africa.

This year's Kenyan representatives include; David Thuo, Samuel Ndungu, James Ndwiga, Rachael Gitonga, Munyaka Njiru, Annika Berlin, Raheem Bivji, Rebecca Crook, Andu Debebe, Stephen Ndeti, Giba Koroma, Stella Hamisi, Johan Robinson and Patrick M’mayi.

They were part of the about 100 recreational runners, who Saturday morning competed in various fun races in Karen, Nairobi.

The athletes competed in 25km, 21km, 15km, 10km and 5km races, before converging at 215 Karen Garden for a farewell event for the 14 athletes. They plan to jet out for the competition on Thursday.

Having participated in the 2016 and 2017 editions, Thuo said he will be attempting to cover the distance in under seven hours.

He timed eight hours, 44minutes and 49 seconds at the 2016 event.

“I have dedicated my training program for the sub-seven hours. If all things remain constant, I believe I will achieve that target,” said Thuo, who is an avid runner.

He has competed in several 42km marathons, clocking 2:38:59 in the 2019 Berlin Marathon – his personal best time thus far over the distance.

The Comrades Marathon has six stages, with the participants required to be at every stage within the set time, failure to which they are eliminated.

All the participants should complete the marathon in 12 hours.

In preparing for the tough duel, Thuo revealed that they have been doing between 100km and 120km runs in one week despite their busy schedules.

Nairobi's Ngong Forest is one of the places the team has been training at.

They have also been training on how to mentally hold themselves when tired, run-walk and minimise their toilet trips during the race.

Thuo said apart from competing in the race for the awards, it helps one develop mentally and discover their full potential.

"In this kind of training and race, you discover so much about yourself. You discover how you can take on a lot of pain and challenges in life. You also grow mentally a lot because to run 90km is not easy," he said.

Gitonga, who will be participating in the race for the first time ever said she registered with the view of challenging herself.

“I am a runner, so early in the year I said I would pick up a scary goal that would expand me. The training for the marathon is very intense and requires discipline. It (competing in the marathon) is one of the things that gives one an opportunity to get out of their comfort zone,” said Gitonga who vowed to complete the race.

Njiru, who is also a first time participant said: "I am expecting it to be tough as they say but I will give my best. I have practiced for close to six months so I am expecting to take it easy. I am not under pressure to finish the race."