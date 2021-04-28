Kenyan relay team lands in Poland ahead of weekend event

Team Kenya upon their arrival in Silesia, Poland on April 28, 2021 for this weekend's World Relay Championships. 

Photo credit: Benard Rotich | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The first eight in the 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x400m races shall automatically qualify for the Olympics Games and if the country already qualified through the World Athletics Championships in Doha 2019, the remaining places will be allocated to the World Athletics Performance lists of June 2021.
  • The first 10 in the 4x100m and 4x400m and first 12 in the Mixed 4x400m will automatically qualify for the World Championships in Oregon next year.

In Silesia, Poland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Lungaho rues errors as Kenya Prisons locked out

  2. Gor Mahia duo deny leaving club

  3. Spotify CEO 'very serious' about Arsenal takeover bid

  4. Kenyan relay team lands in Poland ahead of weekend event

  5. Study: Physical activity reduces risk of getting Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.