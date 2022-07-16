Shock as Kenyan star kicked out of Oregon for doping

Kenya's marathoner Lawrence Cherono has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over use of prohibited substance in an out-of-competition test on May 23.

The AIU said World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada)-accredited laboratory in Lausanne that analysed the sample received it on May 27 and notified the agency of the adverse analytical finding on July 13.

Cherono, the 2019 Boston and Chicago marathons champion, was to team up with three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and the 2019 Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon champion Barnaba Kiptum in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

The race gets underway Sunday at 7.15pm Kenyan time.

Also suspended is 400m runner, Randolph Ross of the USA.

This means that both runners, who were set to take part in the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in their specialties, are out of the worlds.

Cherono was set to represent Kenya for the second time ever, after finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

AIU said a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 Wada prohibited list as a metabolic modulator.

"Substances in this category modify how the body metabolises fat. Trimetazidine is approved for use in some countries to treat chest pain stemming from a lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart," AIU said in a statement.

"Trimetazidine is a non-specified substance, and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such a substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules unless certain conditions apply."

Cherono was travelling to Eugene, Oregon for the World Championships when he was notified of the adverse analytical finding.

"In accordance with the Rules, the athlete was provided with an opportunity to show cause to the AIU why he should not be provisionally suspended. Having considered the submission of Cherono, received late on 15 July, the AIU has determined that a provisional suspension should apply with immediate effect and Cherono will not take part in the marathon on July 17."Cherono’s suspension comes two weeks after another Kenya’s long distance runner Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years for the use of a prohibited substance, Nandrolone, a breach of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Cherono’s last race was in Boston on April 18, this year where he finished second in 2:07:21, losing to compatriot Evans Chebet in 2:06:51.

Cherono last presented Kenya at the 20220 Tokyo Olympic Games where he settled fourth in 2:10:02, also losing the battle to Eliud Kipchoge, who retained the title in 2:08:38.

Cherono joins a list of Kenyan athletes who have been sanctioned this year for various doping offences.

Also Kenya’s middle distance runner Eglay Nalianya was suspended from participating at the World Indoor Championships in March in Serbia, for the use of Norandrosterone, a banned substance.

Long distance runner Mathew Kisorio was banned in April for the second time for four years for his whereabouts alongside Justus Kimutai and Morris Munene Gachaga, who got two years each for a similar offence.

Another distance runner, Joyce Chepkirui, was suspended by the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) for four years in March for discrepancies in her Athletes Blood Passport.

Cherono's suspension is another shocker when Kenya's athletes are taking part in a major championship.