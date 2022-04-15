Kenyan juniors step up preps ahead of World U20 trials

Juniors from Nairobi, Central and Eastern regions have their sights set on securing places in Team Kenya for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

The juniors are part of an estimated 1,300 boys and girls who have been in camp since April 5 this year as they prepare for the national trials for the world junior competition.

The camps that will end on April 22 continue at the backdrop of a specialised training by 11 Kenyan juniors in Miramas, France.

Athletics Kenya Director for Youth Development Barnaba Korir led his team on a tour of the 26 camps across the country starting with the three regions on Thursday.

Riruta Central, Nairobi has produced some of Kenya’s greatest female athletes like World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and two-time world under-20 champion 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol.

Four-time New York City Marathon champion Mary Keitany, who also won London Marathon three times, also honed her skills at Riruta Central alongside Kenyan-born steeplechaser Winfred Yavi of Bahrain.

The 100m/200m sprinter Wilfrida Chepkoech and 400m/800m runner Isaac Mburu, who are part of the team of 14 boys and 11 girls at Riruta Central camp, are out to emulate Obiri and Keitany’s group.

A great admirer of Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Chepkoech, who has personal best 11.57 seconds and 25.00 in 100m and 200m respectively, hopes to seal a place in Team Kenya when trials are held.

“I am quite confident that I will achieve my goals based on the training that we have been receiving from coaches,” said Chepkoech, a first year nursing student at Kenya Medical Training College, Nairobi.

Chepkoech competed in the Kisumu leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting in February, finishing fourth and third in 100m and 200m respectively.

Mburu, a Form Four student at Murera Secondary School in Ruiru, wants to better his role model, two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha’s achievements.

“I hope that journey will start at the trials on to the larger stage,” said Mburu.

Thika’s camp at Chania High School has brought together 24 girls and 16 boys drawn from Murang'a, Kirinyaga and Kiambu. The only events that didn’t attract athletes are the hammer throw and pole vault.

Thika’s camp has Rahab Wanjiru (400m hurdles, 400m) and Geoffrey Babu (110m hurdles), who are among the favourites to make it to Cali.

The duo missed out on the France training camp since their travelling documents were not ready.

Wanjiru, who has personal best 63.6sec in 400m hurdles and 57.7sec in 400m, wants to lower the times to 59.0sec and 53.0 respectively so as to position herself well for the trials.

"I am polishing my starts and hurdle techniques," said Wanjiru, who finished fourth in 400m during the trials for the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Babu is happy that his hurdle and finishing techniques have improved especially after training with others and the coaches at Thika Stadium.

The Eastern region training at Embu High Altitude Athletics Club at Embu College has attracted 50 juniors - 29 girls and 21 boys.