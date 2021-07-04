Kenyan hurdler to miss Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's 400m hurdles athlete Mpoke Moitalel is out of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mpoke took to social media to apologise to his fans saying he won't be going to Tokyo Olympics after failing to meet some World Athletics requirements.

With Kenya being in Category "A" of the World Athletics and World Anti-Doping Agency watch list, all the athletes hoping to participate in major world athletics championships must go through three out-of-competition tests within 10 months before the events.

The tests must be done three weeks apart within the 10 months period and three weeks to the championships.

One of the test must comprise blood testing.

"I am so sorry that i can't compete at Tokyo Olympics 2021 even though I have been preparing well despite all the challenges I went through towards the event and meeting qualifying Olympic standards," said Mpoke on his Facebook page Sunday.

Mpoke said that he went through the three tests as required and sent them to Athletics Kenya.

Mpoke said that claims that anti-doping officials went to his house in Texas, United States to test him are not true.

"Nobody came because I was at my house preparing for my final examinations and didn't receive any call at all," said Mpoke. "I'm very disappointed but hopefully I will see you all next season," said Mpoke.

Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir indicated that it has not been possible for Mpoke to meet the World Athletics anti-doping requirements.

Korir said that even though Mpoke might have presented documents on his three out-of- competition test, the testing authorities were not sanctioned by either Wada or World Athletics.

"The tests he mentions is from the university which is not acceptable to AIU and Wada," said Korir.

Korir explained that in trying to have Mpoke meet the requirements, Athletics Kenya gave Mpoke's the address to Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), who then approached United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to try and beat the deadline.

"Mpoke was not there when they went to test him unless he knows better," said Korir, who provided documents from USADA indicating that they knocked on Mpoke's door five times, besides calling him, but he failed to respond.

Meanwhile, there are fears that Kamar Etiang, who finished second in the mens' 1,500m during the National trials, could also miss the Tokyo Olympics after failing to meet te anti-doping requirements.

Etiang has done two out of the required three tests, but they were done one week apart.

Korir said they are in talks with Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) to see the way forward.

"Let us avoid speculation since Etiang is still in camp and we are still engaging AIU to consider such cases where youngsters who have not been tested crop up," said Korir.

The 19-year-old Etiang only met his Olympic qualifying time at the trials, clocking 3:33.12 to finish second behind Charles Simotwo in 3:33.02.

Abel Kipsang wound third in 3:34.36 to seal the first three places for the Olympics, locking out favourite and World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who settled fourth in 3:34.62.

If Etiang fails to make it, then Cheruiyot will grab the ticket to the Tokyo Summer Games.

Similar anti-doping rules saw Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiu miss out on 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, despite finishing first and second during the national trials.