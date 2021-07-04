Kenyan hurdler to miss Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's Moitalel Mpoke on his way to victory in 400m hurdles during the the Southn Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships on May ,2021 at the E.B. Cushing Stadium in Texas, USA.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • If Etiang fails to make it, then Cheruiyot will grab the ticket to the Tokyo Summer Games.
  • Similar anti-doping rules saw Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiu miss out on 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, despite finishing first and second during the national trials. 

Kenya's 400m hurdles athlete Mpoke Moitalel is out of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

