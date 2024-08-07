Exported talent: Kenyan-born stars chasing glory for adopted nations

Two Kenyans lined up for the final of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games women’s 3,000 steeplechase final at the Stade de France on Tuesday evening, Faith Cherotich and Beatrice Chepkoech.

But in reality it was four if you considered Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan, who were born Kenyans before shifting their allegiance.

Bahraini Yavi went on to smoke her former African colleagues and win gold as Ugandan Peruth Chemutai claimed silver and Kenya’s talented youngster Cherotich settled for bronze.

Kazakhistani Jeruto finished ninth. Jeruto’s sister Daisy Jepkemei, also running for Kazakhistan, was eliminated in the heats of the 3,000m steeplechase.

The line-up illustrated the significant export of Kenyan talent to other countries via nationality change.

Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan in action alongside Valerie Constien of United States and Luiza Gega of Albania during their Women's 3000m Steeplechase heat on August 04, 2024.





Photo credit: Alina Smutko | Reuters

Several other Kenyan-born athletes will appear in colours of their adapted countries in Paris as they seek glory for their new homes.

Jepkemei will once again represented Kazakhstan in women’s 10,000m that begins on Friday night.

Kenyan-born Bahraini Eunice Chumba, who is the Asian Games marathon champion, will be gunning for gold in the women’s marathon race on August 11.

Her country mate, another Kenyan-born athlete, Rose Chelimo, the 2017 world marathon champion, will also be in the mix.

Kenyan-born Israeli Lorna Chemtai Salpeter, with a personal best of 2:17:45 clocked when winning the Tokyo Marathon in 2020, will fancy her chances against runners from her real motherland.

Athletes representing Kenya in the women’s marathon are Olympics defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and the 2022 New York Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi.

Former Kenyans, Joan Chelimo and Delvine Meringor will be representing Romania in Sunday’s marathon.

Chumba, seventh at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic said she was well prepared and looking to improve on her finish three years ago.

“I trust my training and my target here is to finish in a podium position. We are in the same programme with Sharon Lokedi and that motivates me to do even better, said the Bahraini, who normally trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo.

Kenya’s men’s marathon team is composed of defending champion Eliud Kipchoge, Tokyo Marathon champion Benson Kipruto and London Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso.

They will come up against Kenyan-born Ozbilen Kaan Kigen of Turkey and Leonard Korir of the USA in the 42km race on Saturday.

Other Kenyan-born athletes have already seen action in Paris.