Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua found dead in Iten

Police in Iten Tuesday found a decomposing body belonging to Kenyan Bahranian athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua, 28, at a house in Lilies estate, Iten.

According to Keiyo North Police boss, Tom Makori, Ms Mutua, who is a long distance runner, was last seen in the company of her boyfriend within Iten.

He said preliminary investigations indicate the victim, who might have been killed several days ago, had visited her foreign lover at his rented house at Lilies estate, which is almost a kilometer from Iten police station.

“We are waiting for the scene of crime unit to process the scene which is a rented house. Even neighbours did not know about the incident because it was the police acting on information received about the killing," said the police commander, adding that the suspect is believed to have fled to Ethiopia.

He said the suspect called one of his friends in Iten informing him about the incident and he in turn alerted the police.

“We have every reason to believe the boyfriend is the one who committed the act because he has since fled the country and there is a body in his house,” he said.

The killing comes just about seven months after former world record holder and two-time world championship bronze medalist, Agnes Tirop was found dead at her Iten home.